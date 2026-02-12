ICAI names Prasanna Kumar D as 74th president, Kinare as vice-president

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Thursday announced the election of its new president and vice-president for the 2026–27 term. CA Prasanna Kumar D has been elected as President and CA Mangesh Pandurang Kinare as Vice-President with effect from February 12, 2026, the institute said after a meeting of its 26th Council.

CA Prasanna Kumar D has been elected as the 74th President of ICAI. He takes over from CA Charanjot Singh Nanda, who headed the institute in the previous term. ICAI is the statutory body regulating the chartered accountancy profession in the country.

A Chartered Accountant since 1984 and a Fellow Member of ICAI, Prasanna Kumar D has been associated with the institute at branch, regional, and central levels. He served as chairman of the Visakhapatnam Branch in 2001–02 and was a member of the Southern India Regional Council from 2007 to 2016, including as its chairman during 2013–14. He has completed two consecutive terms on the Central Council and continues as a member of the 26th Council.