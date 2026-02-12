ICAI names Prasanna Kumar D as 74th president, Kinare as vice-president

By: Education Desk
2 min readNew DelhiFeb 12, 2026 04:42 PM IST
CA Prasanna Kumar D, president for the CA institute for 2026 2027
Make us preferred source on Google

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Thursday announced the election of its new president and vice-president for the 2026–27 term. CA Prasanna Kumar D has been elected as President and CA Mangesh Pandurang Kinare as Vice-President with effect from February 12, 2026, the institute said after a meeting of its 26th Council.

CA Prasanna Kumar D has been elected as the 74th President of ICAI. He takes over from CA Charanjot Singh Nanda, who headed the institute in the previous term. ICAI is the statutory body regulating the chartered accountancy profession in the country.

A Chartered Accountant since 1984 and a Fellow Member of ICAI, Prasanna Kumar D has been associated with the institute at branch, regional, and central levels. He served as chairman of the Visakhapatnam Branch in 2001–02 and was a member of the Southern India Regional Council from 2007 to 2016, including as its chairman during 2013–14. He has completed two consecutive terms on the Central Council and continues as a member of the 26th Council.

He has chaired several committees of ICAI and represented the institute on panels and advisory bodies constituted by regulators and government departments, including IRDAI, SEBI, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, and the Ministry of Finance. In 2025–26, he served as vice-president of ICAI before being elected president for the current term.

CA Mangesh Pandurang Kinare has been elected as vice-president of ICAI for 2026–27. He is serving his third term as a Central Council Member. He has held positions including chairman of the Professional Development Committee and the Committee on Public and Government Financial Management, and vice-chairman of the Centre of Excellence Directorate. He has also served on the Disciplinary Committee Bench for six years.

A Fellow Member of ICAI and a graduate of the University of Mumbai, Kinare has over three decades of experience in accounting, auditing, taxation, and corporate governance. He has previously served as chairman of the Western India Regional Council during 2013–14. He has been nominated by ICAI to various national and international bodies and has also served on committees constituted by the Government of Maharashtra.

 

