ICAI launches new courses on international affairs

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is offering new courses on international affairs policy and international curriculum. The courses were launched on Monday by Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan at the national capital. The courses will be provided in distance learning mode, but considering the pandemic situations, the classes will be held online.

“The International Affair Policy and International Curriculum launched by ICAI is a step in the right direction to enhance ICAI’s global presence and recognition. The International Affair Policy of ICAI aims to develop Indian CAs as a truly global brand at international level,” he said.

According to ICAI, “Greater emphasis would be laid on e-learning modes, like e-books, e-lectures, e-journal and virtual coaching classes. The Information Technology Training (ITT) and Management and Communication Skills (MCS) would also be imparted online.” The curriculum will follow the existing structure of CA, also three year concurrent practical / industrial training would also be mandatory.

According to ICAI, “The international curriculum being designed in such a manner to attract students from across developing nations in the initial stages of economic development, who in turn will contribute to the economic growth of their countries.”