ICAI launches Data Protection Compliance & Audit certification at Hyderabad centre

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the inaugural batches of its Data Protection Compliance & Audit Certification (DPCAC) programme at the ICAI Centre of Excellence in Hyderabad. The certification course has been launched through its Digital Accounting and Assurance Board (DAAB).
According to ICAI, more than 100 members from 16 states registered for the first batch of the course. In view of the response, two batches were commenced simultaneously. The institute stated that the participation shows increasing professional demand in areas such as data protection, governance and digital assurance.
The DPCAC programme was conceptualised in the context of the implementation of the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023, which establishes a compliance framework for processing digital personal data in India.
According to CA Institute, the certification is intended to build professional capacity in areas including data protection compliance, governance structures, consent management, technical safeguards and audit methodologies. The institute said the programme aims to equip chartered accountants with the knowledge required to address regulatory and operational requirements arising from the new law.
The certification is structured as a three-day programme comprising classroom modules, application-based case studies and a capstone project. ICAI stated that the course also includes assessment mechanisms designed to ensure both conceptual clarity and practical competence.
With the launch of DPCAC, the institute said it seeks to strengthen member capabilities in the context of India’s expanding digital ecosystem and regulatory framework.
In addition to the certification, ICAI is developing a comprehensive Information Systems Audit Standards (ISAS) framework. According to the institute, the proposed standards will cover IT governance, risk management, internal controls, cybersecurity and digital data protection.
The framework is expected to include dedicated auditing standards relating to cybersecurity and digital data. ICAI stated that the initiative is aimed at strengthening audit processes in technology-driven environments and enhancing digital assurance practices.