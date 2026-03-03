ICAI launches Data Protection Compliance & Audit certification at Hyderabad centre

The ICAI has launched the Data Protection Compliance & Audit Certification (DPCAC) programme at its Centre of Excellence, Hyderabad (Image via ICAI)

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the inaugural batches of its Data Protection Compliance & Audit Certification (DPCAC) programme at the ICAI Centre of Excellence in Hyderabad. The certification course has been launched through its Digital Accounting and Assurance Board (DAAB).

According to ICAI, more than 100 members from 16 states registered for the first batch of the course. In view of the response, two batches were commenced simultaneously. The institute stated that the participation shows increasing professional demand in areas such as data protection, governance and digital assurance.

