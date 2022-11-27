ICAI ISA-AT December 2022 exam date released; check schedule

ICAI ISA-AT December 2022 Exam: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) today announced the ISA-AT December 2022 exam date. Candidates will be able to check the examination date at the official website — icai.org.

According to the official schedule, the exam for Information Systems Audit (ISA) Course Assessment Test (old as well as new syllabus) will be conducted on December 24, 2022. The exam will be conducted in a single shift, i.e. from 9 am to 1 pm. The ISA-AT December 2022 exam will be conducted at almost 112 exam centres across the country at various states.

CA vs CS | Which course is better for students? An expert explains

This exam is open for all members of these institutes, who are already registered with the institute for the ISA course and fulfill the eligibility criterion. Candidates will have to submit an assessment fee of Rs 2000 for this test, which can be paid online through Visa or master or mestro credit / debit card / Rupay card / net banking / Bhim UPI.

Interested candidates need to visit the official ISAAT ICAI website — isaat.icaiexam.icai.org — to register. The registration window will open from November 28 and conclude on December 6.

Meanwhile, ICAI has also announced that the mock test series-1 for foundation course will commence from tomorrow, i.e. November 28. Candidates can check the schedule and access the mock tests (when released) from the official ICAI website — icai.org.