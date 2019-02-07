ICAI IPC result 2018: CA result for November exams to be declared tomorrow

ICAI IPCC result 2018: The Institute Chartered Accountants of India will declare the results of Chartered Accountants Intermediate (old course and new course) examination on February 8. Along with the result, the institute will announce the all India merit list (upto the 50th rank). ICAI IPC result will be available on the following websites — icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in.

Over 1.57 lakh candidates had appeared in the ICAI CA exams that was conducted in the month of November. The students of Intermediate Examination (old course and new course) can access their results on their e-mail addresses as well.

To avail this facility, the candidates have to register their requests at the website — icaiexam.icai.org from February 4, 2019.

The candidates will get their results through e-mail on the addresses registered as above immediately after the declaration of the result.

To check result online on the above mentioned websites the candidate shall have to enter his/her registration no. or PIN no. along with his/her roll number.

For getting results through SMS candidates should type:

Intermediate(IPC) Examination (Old Course)

CAIPCOLD (space) XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the six digit Intermediate(IPC) Examination roll number of the candidate), e.g. CAIPCOLD 000128

Intermediate Examination (New Course)

CAIPCNEW (space)XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the six digit Intermediate Examination roll number of the candidate) , e.g. CAIPCNEW 000128

and send the message to:

58888 – for all mobile services- India Times.