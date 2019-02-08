ICAI CA IPC Result 2018 LIVE Updates: CA November exam results to be declared at 5 pm

ICAI CA IPC Result Nov 2018 LIVE Updates: The Institute Chartered Accountants of India will declare the results of Chartered Accountants Intermediate (old course and new course) examination on February 8. Along with the result, the institute will announce the all India merit list (upto the 50th rank). ICAI IPC result will be available on the following websites — icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in.

Over 1.57 lakh candidates had appeared in the ICAI CA exams that was conducted in the month of November. The students of Intermediate Examination (old course and new course) can access their results on their e-mail addresses as well.

To avail this facility, the candidates have to register their requests at the website — icaiexam.icai.org from February 4, 2019. The candidates will get their results through e-mail on the addresses registered as above immediately after the declaration of the result.