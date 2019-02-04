ICAI IPC result 2018 release date and time

ICAI result: After releasing the result of Common Proficiency Test (CPT) and the CA final and foundation exam last month, the Institute Chartered Accountants of India is likely to release the results of the Chartered Accountants Intermediate (old course and new course) examination on February 8 around 6 pm. ICAI conducted the exam in November 2018.

Along with the result, the institute will announce the all India merit list (upto the 50th rank). ICAI IPC result will be available on the following websites — icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in.

The students of Intermediate Examination (old course and new course) can access their results on their e-mail addresses as well. To avail this facility, the candidates have to register their requests at the website — icaiexam.icai.org from today, that is, February 4, 2019.

The candidates will get their results through e-mail on the addresses registered as above immediately after the declaration of the result.

To check result online on the above mentioned websites the candidate shall have to enter his/her registration no. or PIN no. along with his/her roll number.

Further facilities have been made for candidates of Intermediate (old course and new course) Examination held in November 2018 desirous of knowing their results with marks on SMS. The service will be available through India Times.

For getting results through SMS candidates should type:

Intermediate(IPC) Examination (Old Course)

CAIPCOLD (space) XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the six digit Intermediate(IPC) Examination roll number of the candidate), e.g. CAIPCOLD 000128

Intermediate Examination (New Course)

CAIPCNEW (space)XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the six digit Intermediate Examination roll number of the candidate) , e.g. CAIPCNEW 000128

and send the message to:

58888 – for all mobile services – India Times