Topper of ICAI CA intermediate exam says he aspired to be a CA since childhood

ICAI IPC CA results 2018: Most students aspire for degrees from top universities and colleges, but the 19-year-old topper of Institute Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) Chartered Accountants Intermediate (new exams) said he never even tried to get into a conventional course. Delhi’s Shubham Malhotra scored 657 out of 800 to top the examination, and said that it was his determination to become a chartered accountant from childhood and that ensured his success in the examination.

“From my childhood, it was in my mind to become a chartered accountant (CA). So I started preparing for the examinations in addition to my school studies. The determination to become a CA ends with a good performance,” Malhotra said.

Malhotra is presently pursuing his graduation from the School of Open Learning, Delhi University.

Speaking about his preparation, Malhotra said, “I spent around 10-12 hours every day for the CA preparations. I have followed the ICAI study materials and guidance from the tutorial.”

“From your childhood you should set a goal, and should try hard with everything to achieve success. A person can be successful only if his or her aim is set,” he said. For other aspirants, Malhotra said,”To crack an exam like CA, constant practice and a detailed knowledge in the subject is required.”

Malhotra, whose father Vikas works as a regional sales manager in a company and mother in a homemaker, said his parents never forced him to choose a particular career.

“My parents never forced me to become a doctor or an engineer, and always be in support of my choices,” the 19-year-old said.

Over 1.57 lakh candidates had appeared in the ICAI CA examination that was conducted in the month of November. Arjun Minocha from New Delhi topped the old course syllabus exam, scoring 519 out of 700.