ICAI IPC CA results to be declared today: How to check

ICAI IPC CA results 2018: The results of the Institute Chartered Accountants of India Chartered Accountants Intermediate (old course and new course) examination will be declared on Friday, February 8, 2019. Along with the result, the institute will announce the all India merit list (upto the 50th rank). ICAI IPC result will be available on the following websites — icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in.

Advertising

Over 1.57 lakh candidates had appeared in the ICAI CA exams that was conducted in the month of November. The students of Intermediate Examination (old course and new course) can access their results on their e-mail addresses as well.

ICAI IPC CA results 2018: How to check online

Step 1: Visit the official websites as mentioned above

Step 2: Enter registration number/ roll number/ pin number

Step 3: Results will be appeared on the screen

Step 4: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

For getting results through SMS candidates should type:

Intermediate(IPC) Examination (Old Course)

CAIPCOLD (space) XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the six digit Intermediate(IPC) Examination roll number of the candidate), e.g. CAIPCOLD 000128

Intermediate Examination (New Course)

CAIPCNEW (space)XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the six digit Intermediate Examination roll number of the candidate) , e.g. CAIPCNEW 000128

and send the message to:

58888 – for all mobile services- India Times.

Advertising

Last year, the ICAI result was released on January 28. A total of 2,13,585 candidates appeared for the Intermediate exam at 419 exam centres. Ahmedabad’s Jay Dharemendrabhai Sheth has secured all Indian rank (AIR) 1 followed by Kolkata’s Susarla Aravind Jayaram and number 2 while Simran Kessar from Navi Mumbai has grabbed the third position. The overall pass percentage stands at 26.72 per cent.