ICAI IPC CA results 2018: Inspection, verification of IPC answer books begin, how to apply

ICAI IPC CA results 2018: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has started issuing the inspection or certified copies of the answer book. The candidates who have cleared the examinations can only apply for Inspection or certified copies of their answer books. The link of the answer books has been activated on Saturday, February 9 at 11 am at the official websites icai.nic.in, icai.org.

Earlier, the results of the IPC examinations has been declared on Friday.

Shubham Malhotra from Delhi with 657 marks out of 800 has topped in new course and Arjun Minocha from New Delhi topped in old course syllabus with 519 marks out of 700. For intermediate old course 1.57 lakh students appeared in 410 centres and for new course 59,072 candidates appeared through 266 centres across India.

Over 1.57 lakh candidates had appeared in the ICAI CA exams that were conducted in the month of November. The students of Intermediate Examination (old course and new course) can access their results on their e-mail addresses as well.

To avail this facility, the candidates have to register their requests at the website — icaiexam.icai.org.