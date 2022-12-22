ICAI Inter, Final November 2022: Results likely to be declared in mid-January, says CCM Dhiraj Khandelwal

ICAI Inter, Final November 2022 Results: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) may announce the results for Chartered Accountants (CA) Inter and final November 2022 examinations between January 10 and 15. Once released, candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check the result at the official ICAI website — icaiexam.icai.org.

The announcement was made by the Central Council Member (CCM) of ICAI, Dhiraj Khandelwal, on his official Twitter account.

As I am flooded with enquiries of CA Results date though exam commitee still not decided the dates but with my experience it should be between 10th to 15th Jan for CA Inter and Final . — DHIRAJ KHANDELWAL (@kdhiraj123) December 21, 2022

However, candidates should note that this is not the official announcement, and the dates are only tentative for now. Once finalised, the institute will share the dates of results for ICAI Inter, Final November 2022 exams on the official website.

This year, the Intermediate exams for group 1 were conducted from November 2 till November 9, while the exams for group II were conducted from November 11 to 17. The CA Final exams for group I were conducted between November 1 and 7, while for group B the exams were held from November 10 to 16.