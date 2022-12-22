scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 22, 2022

ICAI Inter, Final November 2022: Results likely to be declared in mid-January, says CCM Dhiraj Khandelwal

ICAI Inter, Final November 2022 Results: Once released, candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check the result at the official ICAI website — icaiexam.icai.org.

ICAI Inter, Final November 2022 Results,ICAI CA Result, ICAI CA, CA resultsICAI Inter, Final November 2022 Results: Candidates should note that this is not the official announcement, and the dates are only tentative for now. (Representative image. Express photo)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

ICAI Inter, Final November 2022 Results: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) may announce the results for Chartered Accountants (CA) Inter and final November 2022 examinations between January 10 and 15. Once released, candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check the result at the official ICAI website — icaiexam.icai.org.

Read |CA vs CS: Which course is better for students? An expert explains

The announcement was made by the Central Council Member (CCM) of ICAI, Dhiraj Khandelwal, on his official Twitter account.

“As I am flooded with enquiries of CA Results date though exam commitee still not decided the dates but with my experience it should be between 10th to 15th Jan for CA Inter and Final,” he tweeted.

However, candidates should note that this is not the official announcement, and the dates are only tentative for now. Once finalised, the institute will share the dates of results for ICAI Inter, Final November 2022 exams on the official website.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘A brash fellow’: retired cop who arrested Sobhraj recalls how he nabbed ...
‘A brash fellow’: retired cop who arrested Sobhraj recalls how he nabbed ...
Before Mandaviya-Rahul row, BJP’s Gujarat pitch claimed Covid success
Before Mandaviya-Rahul row, BJP’s Gujarat pitch claimed Covid success
With India crossing China’s population next year, how we can create...
With India crossing China’s population next year, how we can create...
5 Questions | ‘Lakshadweep is not connected properly with the mainl...
5 Questions | ‘Lakshadweep is not connected properly with the mainl...

This year, the Intermediate exams for group 1 were conducted from November 2 till November 9, while the exams for group II were conducted from November 11 to 17. The CA Final exams for group I were conducted between November 1 and 7, while for group B the exams were held from November 10 to 16.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 22-12-2022 at 03:10:56 pm
Next Story

Cross-border narco-terrorism on rise, must be nipped in the bud: Punjab & Haryana HC

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 22: Latest News
Advertisement
close