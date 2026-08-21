Indian CAs may soon practice in Singapore as ICAI, ISCA move towards full recognition

Indian Chartered Accountants may soon gain wider professional recognition in Singapore, with the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) and the Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants (ISCA) moving towards a full Mutual Recognition Agreement (MRA).

The two institutes formally exchanged letters marking their intent to work towards an MRA covering reciprocal recognition of professional qualifications. The development builds on their ongoing engagement, which has been underway since at least 2023, the CA institute said in a statement. The two bodies have also separately agreed to explore collaboration on artificial intelligence capability building for the accounting profession.

The proposed MRA would provide a more comprehensive framework for recognition of qualifications between the two institutes. For Indian CAs, it could potentially improve professional mobility and opportunities to work in Singapore, subject to the final scope and conditions of the agreement.