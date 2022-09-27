ICMAI CMA intermediate, final result June 2022 declared; check how to download

ICMAI CMA Intermediate, Final Result June 2022: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICAI) today released the results for the CMA Intermediate and Final result for June 2022 session. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now download their score cards from the official ICMAI website — examicmai.org.

To pass the exam, candidates should have secured 40 per cent marks in each paper and an aggregate score of 50 per cent.

ICMAI CMA intermediate, final result June 2022 declared: How to check



Step 1: Visit the official ICMAI website — examicmai.org.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link for ICMAI CMA intermediate, final result June 2022

Step 3: Login using registration number

Step 4: After you successfully login, the score card for ICMAI CMA will be available on the screen.

Step 5: Download and save for future reference.

Candidates should ensure that there are no spelling mistake or factual errors on the score card, which will have their personal details, CMA registration number, subject-wise marks, total marks and qualifying status.

The ICMAI CMA exam is conducted for candidates who want to become a certified Cost and Management Accountant.