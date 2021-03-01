ICAI further extends last date for waiving off condonation fees for CA students

ICAI CA exam 2021: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has further extended the last date for waiving-off condonation fees due to late filing of application forms related to students, articled assistants amidst the Covid-19 pandemic. The candidates can now apply till March 31 at icai.org, which was scheduled to be closed on February 28. Due to Covid-19 pandemic, some of the students, articled assistants are still facing difficulties in filling of application forms for various activities, ICAI observed.

“Considering the difficulties being faced by such students/ articled assistants, it has been decided to extend waiving-off condonation fees till 28th February, 2021. All transactions bearing transactions date falling between 1st April, 2020 to 28th February, 2021 shall be considered. This period includes a one-month prescribed time limit given in general,” the ICAI mentioned.

The CA exam is scheduled to be held in May. The intermediate group 1 exam under the old scheme will be held on May 22, 24, 27 and 29, while group 2 exam on May 31, June 2 and 4. Under the new scheme, the intermediate group 1 exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 22, 23, 27, 29. and group II exam on May 31, June 2, 4, 6.