Thursday, Sep 15, 2022

ICAI CA Foundation exam registration begins; Know how to register

ICAI CA Foundation Exam 2022: As per the schedule, the CA foundation exams will be held on December 14, 16, 18 and 20 this year. Candidates will be able to register at the official website- icai.org.

ICAI CA Foundation Exam 2022, How to register for ICAI CA Foundation Exam 2022, icai.org, How to apply for ICAI CA Foundation Exam 2022,ICAI CA Foundation Exam 2022 registration processThe last date for submitting online examination application forms is October 4 (without late fees) and October 9 ( with late fees of Rs 600 or US $10).(Representational image/unsplash.com)

ICAI CA Foundation Exam 2022: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) hasd commened the registration process for ICAI CA Foundation 2022 exam to be conducted in December. Interested candidates can register at the official website- icai.org.

As per the schedule, the CA foundation exams will be held on December 14, 16, 18 and 20 this year. Foundation exams for paper one and two will be conducted for three hours (from 2 pm to 5 pm), while the paper 3 and 4 will be organised for two hours (from 2 pm to 4 pm). The last dates for submitting online examination application forms is October 4 (without late fees) and October 9 (with late fees of Rs 600 or US $10).

ICAI CA Foundation Exam 2022: How to register

Step 1: Visit the official website-icai.org.

Step 2:Tap LOGIN/REGISTER on the main tab.

Step 3: Tap on ‘New User Register here!’ to register for ICAI exam as a fresh student.

Step 4: ICAI Registration Form will appear on your screen.

Step 5: Enter the required details such as registration number, date of birth, E-mail address, contact number etc.

Step 6: Tap on confirmation/declaration and ‘Register’ button to complete ICAI Exam Registration.

Step 7: Once ICAI registration is complete, proceed to fill the application form for your respective examination.

The ICAI CA Foundation registration fee for Indian test centres is Rs. 1,500. Candidates opting for overseas exam centres except Bhutan and Kathmandu are required to pay USD 325. Candidates appearing for the examination from Bhutan and Kathmandu have to pay Rs. 2,220 in online mode.

This year, the exam will be conducted at nearly 277 centres in 29 cities across the country, and eight overseas centres in Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Thimphu (Bhutan), Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu (Nepal), Kuwait and Muscat.

 

 

 

 

 

First published on: 15-09-2022 at 04:41:02 pm
