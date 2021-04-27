ICAI Foundation June exam: Aspirants can submit Aadhaar card copies against required attested declaration

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Monday announced multiple relaxations for the ICAI CA Foundation June 2021 applicants. The institute has allowed candidates to upload their Aadhaar card copies against the required attested declaration or application form. They will be allowed to send the declaration to the institute once the situation pertaining to COVID-19 normalises.

The relaxations were made as the candidates were facing troubles with getting their application/declaration attested from a CA member/gazetted officer/head of the educational institute due to COVID-19. Besides, they were finding it difficult to admit card/ roll number of senior secondary examinations as the same has not been received due to postponement.

Read | ICAI extends last date of waiving–off condonation fee for CA students and articled assistants

“The students of Foundation Course whose photographs and/or signature are not available in the systems are allowed to upload their Aadhar Card along with Examination Application Form for June 2021 Foundation Examination and on normalisation of situation of the ongoing pandemic, those students can send their concerned declaration duly signed by a member of the Institute / Gazetted Officer / Head of the Educational Institute to Institute at ICAI Bhawan, C-1, Sector-1 Noida 201301 or at foundation_examhelpline@icai.in by quoting their registration number,” the official notification by the ICAI read.

The students who have not received their admit card/roll number of Senior Secondary Examinations may declare that they will be appearing for such examination and can send their admit card or roll number details once the situation becomes conducive.