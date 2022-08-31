scorecardresearch
ICAI CA November exam online form submission deadline extended

The date has been extended from August 31 to September 7. Candidates can fill the application form online at the official website - icai.org

ICAI extends online form submission date to September 7

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced an extension in the date of  submission of online examination application forms for Chartered Accountants examinations that will be held in November 2022. The date has been extended from August 31 to September 7. The notification is available at the official website of ICAI:- icai.org.

This was the first time ICAI introduced the system of filling of examination forms on the Self Service Portal. The date has been extended as the ICAI felt that students might have faced certain issues in filling the examination form therefore it has decided to extend the date of submitting the form. The institute will not be charging late fees for submission of the online application form till September 7. The forms will be accepted with late fees till September 10.

The correction window will be open from September 8 to September 13 for students to change their city, group or medium. 

Meanwhile, ICAI has allowed relaxation for students registered provisionally till July 31, 2022 in the intermediate course through the direct entry route for appearing in May 2023 intermediate examination. Students who have provisionally registered for Intermediate through Direct Entry route till July 31, 2022 are required to submit satisfactory proof of having passed the graduation examination with the minimum marks before filling the examination form of May 2023 Intermediate course.

