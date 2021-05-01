ICAI extends May exam application submission date

This is the last opportunity to apply for May 2021 examination application form online. (Photo credit: pixabay.com)

ICAI CA May exam 2021: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will reopen the online application filling facility from May 4 (10 am) till May 6 (11:59 pm) for the aspirants. This measure has been take due to the Covid-19 situation in the country. The Chartered Accountants (CA) exam will be held in May.

However, the late fees of Rs 600 is applicable. “The students may note that this is the last opportunity to apply for May 2021 examination application form online,” ICAI has said.

Re-opening of Online Filling up of Examination Application Forms for Chartered Accountants Examinations, May 2021 from 4th May 2021 (10 AM) to 6th May 2021 (11.59 PM) considering prevailing Covid19 situation.

Detailshttps://t.co/rtBEgadKh5 pic.twitter.com/q96t06zUzb — Institute of Chartered Accountants of India – ICAI (@theicai) May 1, 2021

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, ICAI has postponed CA Intermediate and Final exams that were scheduled to held in May. The CA Inter exam were to begin on May 22 and CA Final exam was scheduled to start on May 21. The new exam dates will be announced at least 25 days before the start of the examinations, the institute said.