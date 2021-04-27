ICAI extends last date of waiving–off condonation fee for CA students and articled assistants

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) Monday extended the last date for waiving off condonation fee due to the late filing of various application forms related to students and articled assistants amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The last date of waiving–off condonation fee has been extended from March 31 to June 30, 2021.

Amid the current situation arising due to COVID-19, the institute observed that some of the students/articled assistants are still facing difficulties in online filing of prescribed applications forms for various activities e.g. filing of Form 102/103 for registration of articleship due to “non-availability of non-judicial stamp papers for the execution of articleship deed, Form 112 seeking permission to pursue another course due to closure of academic institutions, etc.”

It is causing a delay in the online submission of application forms inviting a levy of condonation fee under the relevant regulatory provisions.

“Considering the difficulties being faced by such students/articled assistants, it has been decided to further extend the last date of waiving–off condonation fee from March 31, 2021, to June 30, 2021. All transaction dates falling between April 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021, shall be considered. This period includes a one-month prescribed time limit given in general,” read the official statement by the ICAI.