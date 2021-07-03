ICAI extends last date for waiving–off condonation fees

Necessary changes are being incorporated in the SSP system and the system would be ready by 4-5 working days. (Pexels/representational image)

The Indian Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has extended the last date of waiving–off condonation fees from June 30, 2021 to July 31, 2021. All transaction dates falling between April 1, 2020, to July 31, 2021 will be considered. This period includes the one-month prescribed time limit given in general.

“Amid the current situation arising out of Covid-19, it is observed that some of the Students/Articled Assistants are still facing difficulties in online filing of prescribed applications forms for various activities. It is causing a delay in online submission of application forms inviting levy of condonation fees under the relevant Regulatory provisions,” reads the official statement released by ICAI.

Considering the difficulties being faced by such students/articled assistants, ICAI decided to further extend the last date of waiving–off condonation fees.

Important Announcement regarding further extension of the last date for Waiving-off Condonation Fees due to late filing of various application forms related to Students and Articled Assistants, amidst #COVID19 Pandemic.

“Necessary changes are being incorporated in the SSP system and the system would be ready by 4-5 working days with the exemption of condonation fee as above,” the notification reads further.

It is to be noted that the institute had earlier extended the last date of waiving–off condonation fees from March 31, 2021, to June 30, 2021. The dates have been revised once again to help the students.