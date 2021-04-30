ICAI extends commencement of practical training period

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India extended the time period for commencement of practical training on or before April 30 to June 30, 2021 for appearing in the final examination to be held in November 2023. The decision has been taken due to the coronavirus outbreak and consequent lockdown in several parts of the country.

Important Announcement regarding Extension of time period for commencement of Practical Training on or before 30th April 2021 to 30th June 2021 for appearing in Final examination to be held in November 2023

Detailshttps://t.co/IkLmlknXCi pic.twitter.com/jZJjTuluNh — Institute of Chartered Accountants of India – ICAI (@theicai) April 29, 2021

“Students who have qualified either of the groups or both the groups of Intermediate/IIPC examinations held in November 2020/January 2021 and are required to commence their practical training on or before April 30, 2021, for being eligible to appear in the final examination to be held in November 2023, but are not able to commence their practical training due to lockdown/curfew in various parts the country on account of COVID-19, be allowed to commence their practical training on or before June 30 and then be allowed to appear in the exams,” read the official notification by the ICAI.

Read | ICAI postpones Final and Intermediate exams amid spike in Covid-19 cases

Earlier, the ICAI had postponed the final and intermediate Chartered Accountants (CA) examinations 2021 due to the ongoing Covid-19 second wave across the country. The final examination was scheduled to be conducted on May 21, whereas the intermediate exam was to be held on May 22, 2021.