ICAI exam 2019: Application form open for IT, soft skill certification test; check how to apply

ICAI exam 2019: The Institute of Chartered Accountancy of India (ICAI) has invited applications for the advanced integrated course on information technology and soft skills (advanced ICITSS) at its website, icia.org. The exam will be conducted in a computer-based mode on May 17 (Friday) from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm.

The application process will begin on May 2 and conclude on May 7, 2019. The exam is scheduled to be conducted in 69 cities in India and in Dubai. In case sufficient candidates do not register from an exam center, that centre will be cancelled. Those who want to appear for the test need to apply at icai.org and pay the exam fee.

ICAI exam 2019: Eligibility

No candidate shall be admitted to the test unless he/she has successfully completed the course or going to complete the course.

ICAI exam 2019: How to apply

Candidates need to apply at the official websites, icai.org. The link is yet to be activated.

ICAI exam 2019: Fee

Students can pay Rs 500 as an exam fee. For those who wish to apply for the Dubai-based centre will have to pay $150.

The exam will be the objective type or MCQ-based. It will have 100 questions and would constitute of 100 marks, one mark each. There will be no negative marking. Candidates should report to the centre by 9:15 am, the exam will begin at 10:30 am. If a candidate arrives later than the reporting time, they will not be permitted to appear for the exam. Candidates will not be allowed to leave the examination hall till the conclusion of the test.