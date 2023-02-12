scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 12, 2023
Advertisement

ICAI elects new president, vice president for 2023-24 term

Aniket Sunil Talati has been elected as the president of ICAI and Ranjeet Kumar Agarwal as vice president.

ICAI appoints new president, vice presidentLeft: Aniket Sunil Talati Right: Ranjeet Kumar Agarwal (Image source: ICAI)

The Council of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) today elected its new president and vice-president for the term 2023-24. Aniket Sunil Talati has been elected as the president of ICAI and Ranjeet Kumar Agarwal as vice president.

Also read |ICAI CA Foundation December Result 2022: Verification process begins

Aniket Talati is the director of ICAI Accounting Research Foundation (ICAI ARF), Indian Institute of Insolvency Professionals of ICAI (IIIPI) and Extensible Business Reporting Language (XBRL) India and the member of various other committees, boards and directorates of ICAI. He is also the technical advisor to the ICAI’s nominee on the PAIB advisory group of IFAC and technical advisor to the IFAC board member and is a board member of SAFA (South Asian Federation of Accountants).

CA Talati graduated with BCom from Mumbai University and MCom from Gujarat University where he was a rank holder. He has led various committees of the Branch and Regional Councils of ICAI.

Also read |ICAI CA May-June 2023 registration begins; here’s how to apply

Ranjeet Kumar Agarwal has been a chartered accountant for the last 24 years. He is also a Company Secretary and DISA from ICAI. He was elected to the Central Council of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India thrice in a row (23rd , 24th and 25th).

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Vandita Mishra writes: Two speeches in Parliament and a glimpse of 2024
Vandita Mishra writes: Two speeches in Parliament and a glimpse of 2024
Chicken biryani at Vijayawada, idli at Katpadi: How India travels, eats
Chicken biryani at Vijayawada, idli at Katpadi: How India travels, eats
Inside Track | Coomi Kapoor writes: In Rahul and Feroze Gandhi, parallels...
Inside Track | Coomi Kapoor writes: In Rahul and Feroze Gandhi, parallels...
7 decades before Hindenburg-Adani, a speech by Feroze Gandhi that sank a ...
7 decades before Hindenburg-Adani, a speech by Feroze Gandhi that sank a ...

As the chairperson of the Professional Development Committee of ICAI, he implemented Bank Branch Audit Software and conceptualised and implemented UDIN. He was also the convenor of a group constituted to implement the UDIN concept in all SAARC countries. As chairperson of the Ethical Standard Board of ICAI in 2019, he was instrumental towards bringing the revised Code of Ethics after a gap of 10 years. He has also been the Chairman of Committee for Members in Industry and Business and Tax Audit Quality Review Board of ICAI wherein major refinements in the processes were implemented.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 12-02-2023 at 17:25 IST
Next Story

Rocket Boys 2 new teaser: Jim Sarbh and Ishwak Singh return as Dr Homi J Bhabha and Dr Vikram Sarabhai; show to release in March

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 12: Latest News
Advertisement
close