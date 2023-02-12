ICAI elects new president, vice president for 2023-24 term

The Council of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) today elected its new president and vice-president for the term 2023-24. Aniket Sunil Talati has been elected as the president of ICAI and Ranjeet Kumar Agarwal as vice president.

Aniket Talati is the director of ICAI Accounting Research Foundation (ICAI ARF), Indian Institute of Insolvency Professionals of ICAI (IIIPI) and Extensible Business Reporting Language (XBRL) India and the member of various other committees, boards and directorates of ICAI. He is also the technical advisor to the ICAI’s nominee on the PAIB advisory group of IFAC and technical advisor to the IFAC board member and is a board member of SAFA (South Asian Federation of Accountants).

CA Talati graduated with BCom from Mumbai University and MCom from Gujarat University where he was a rank holder. He has led various committees of the Branch and Regional Councils of ICAI.

Ranjeet Kumar Agarwal has been a chartered accountant for the last 24 years. He is also a Company Secretary and DISA from ICAI. He was elected to the Central Council of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India thrice in a row (23rd , 24th and 25th).

As the chairperson of the Professional Development Committee of ICAI, he implemented Bank Branch Audit Software and conceptualised and implemented UDIN. He was also the convenor of a group constituted to implement the UDIN concept in all SAARC countries. As chairperson of the Ethical Standard Board of ICAI in 2019, he was instrumental towards bringing the revised Code of Ethics after a gap of 10 years. He has also been the Chairman of Committee for Members in Industry and Business and Tax Audit Quality Review Board of ICAI wherein major refinements in the processes were implemented.