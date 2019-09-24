ICAI refuses to re-evaluate answer sheets, CA aspirants to continue protest

Even as hundreds of CA candidates staged protests demanding their right to get their answer sheets revalued, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has refused to give in to their demands.

Advertising

On Tuesday, the CA body through a notification said that the Chartered Accountants Regulations allow correction of marks awarded in case of no marks awarded to any answer or part of it; totaling errors in step-wise marks awarded for an answer; wrong carry forward or its part of marks awarded to answer on the cover page of the answer books.

Earlier, the institute had notified that the answer scripts will be evaluated digitally from the next academic session in order to avoid variation in marks by various examiners and eliminate the scope of the totalling errors.

Sir @PiyushGoyal, Not a single student’s career should suffer due to mismanagement/ irregularities in exam system. Thousands of students are protesting against #ICAI for the same with justified objections. I hope you hear their voice.#ICAIReforms #dearicaipleasechange — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) September 24, 2019

Meanwhile, the representative of protesting CA candidates has clearly communicated the ICAI that their sole demand was the revaluation of answer books in the Chartered Accountancy examinations.

“We are really unsatisfied the way ICAI refused to re-evaluate the copies. The representatives who met the ICAI council members made clear that the protest will continue until their demands being met,” said Amrita Nath, a CA candidate. “The agitators will demonstrate in front of the ITO office, New Delhi till the board agreed their demand for reevaluating the copies.”

Advertising

The candidates from several parts of the country were in a sit-in protest from Monday demanding recheck of the CA exam copies. The protesting students alleged discrepancies in the evaluation process after results for the exam were declared in August. The protesting candidates also took to Twitter demanding proper evaluation of the copies.

They will shout at us only for their mistakes

They did not verify my answer book at all and just drafted a letter and sent it#dearicaipleasechange #ICAI #ICAIReforms @caparveensharma sir plz dnt stop

Aapko meri kasam

Bas ye hope me likhte jaara papers that simeday it vl b fine pic.twitter.com/Tc2WDky1Mt — Harsh Agarwal (@iam_Agarwal) September 21, 2019

“I am attaching certified copy along with suggested answer, my answer is point to point correct & it is of 8 mark question & dear @theicai gave me 3.5 Is this fair?? & ye sirf ek question me nahi or bhi question or subjects me hua he. #dearicaipleasechange,” tweeted a protesting student Chetan Gupta.

“I was given 8 marks out of 30, when my word to word answer is matching book as well as suggested. Shocking was when i noticed that Not a Single Pen mark of teacher on answers i have written.This shows blind marks as per their mood were given. #dearicaipleasechange @canacofficial,” another candidate Sachin Pawar tweeted.