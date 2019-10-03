ICAI denies postponement of CA November 2019 exams

There is no postponement of CA exams from November to December, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) stated in a notification, dismissing rumours on social media. The exams will commence from November 1, as per the schedule announced earlier.

The exam schedule and related announcements in this regard are available at the official website www.icai.org. “It has been brought to our notice that a certain announcement is being circulated on social media that the CA exams will be held in December instead of November 2019,” the statement said.

“In this connection, it is hereby clarified that the above announcement has not been issued by the Institute and the exams slated for November 2019 will commence from 1st November 2019 as per schedule mentioned in the Institute’s announcement hosted at http://www.icai.org under “Important Announcement – CA Examinations November, 2019 – (14-08-2019).”

ICAI has asked the students to not pay attention to rumours. “Students are requested not to pay heed to such unfounded rumours and get misled. They are hereby advised to refer only to the official website http://www.icai.org for any announcement.

Meanwhile, ICAI has formed a panel to look into the examination process following protests from students who were demanding revaluation of their CA answer sheets.

Later in a statement, the ICAI said, “It has decided to constitute a high-level independent committee to look into the examination processes/regulations governing CA examinations including Regulation 39(4) of the Chartered Accountants Regulations, 1988 and suggest changes wherever required in the ICAI examination system.”