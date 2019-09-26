ICAI forms panel to look into examination process as protest continues over re-evaluation

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has decided to constitute a high-level independent committee to look into the examination processes and regulations governing CA examinations. The five-member committee comprises of Dr PC Jain; Justice Anil R Dave; former presidents of ICAI, Amarjit Chopra and Ved Jain; and educationist Dr Girish Ahuja.

Chartered Accountancy (CA) students have been protesting outside ICAI office at ITO in New Delhi, demanding re-evaluation of answer sheets. They claimed that their answer sheets were not evaluated properly.

Earlier today, the President of ICAI Prafulla Chhajed said that the examination process ensures multiple levels of monitoring for quality evaluation of answer sheets. “We are considering to form an independent, high-level committee to look into the grievances of the students as well as to suggest the road map for the future. I will discuss the issue with council members before announcing the formation of the committee,” Chhajed said.

ICAI had on several occasions earlier had denied re-evaluation of answer sheets. On Wednesday it also denied that the erroneous answer booklets doing the rounds on social media were from ICAI’s CA May exam 2019.

– With inputs from PTI