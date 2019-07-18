ICAI CPT June results 2019 today: How to check

ICAI CPT June results 2019: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India will be releasing the result of the Chartered Accountants Common Proficiency Test (CPT) examination today. One released, the candidates will be able to view their results through the websites — icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, icai.nic.in.

To check result online, the candidates need to visit the official websites mentioned above and have to enter his/her registration no. or PIN no. along with his/her roll number.

A total of 21,930 candidates registered for the Common Proficiency Test (CPT) examinations, as per a release. The CPT exam was held in June conducted at around 250 different centres across the world.

ICAI CPT result 2019: How to check via email

The students who have appeared for the Common Proficiency Test (CPT) can access their result via e-mail. All they have to do is to register their email ID and send a request at the official website —icaiexam.icai.org.

CACPT(Space)XXXXXX (where XXXXXX is the six-digit Common Proficiency Test roll number of the candidate), eg. CACPT 000171

ICAI CPT result 2019: How to check online

Step 1: Go to the official websites mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on CPT result link

Step 3: Login with your registered ID and password

Step 4: Download and take a print out.

An all India merit list will also be released issued up to the maximum of 50th rank in the case of final examination and foundation examination. It will also be available on the websites mentioned above.

About ICAI

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is the national professional accounting body of India. It was established on 1 July 1949 as a statutory body under the Chartered Accountants Act, 1949 enacted by the Parliament (acting as the provisional Parliament of India) to regulate the profession of Chartered Accountancy in India.