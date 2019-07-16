ICAI CPT June 2019 results: Date and time update

ICAI CPT June results 2019: The result of the Chartered Accountants Common Proficiency Test (CPT) are likely to be announced on July 18. The candidates who appeared in the examination can check the results through the websites icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, icai.nic.in.

A total of 21,930 candidates registered for the Common Proficiency Test (CPT) examinations that was conducted around 250 different centres across the world.

The students who have appeared for the Common Proficiency Test (CPT) can access their result via e-mail. All they have to do is to register their email ID and send request at the official website —icaiexam.icai.org.

ICAI results 2019: How to check via SMS

Besides online, the candidates can also check the result of Final Examination, Foundation Examination and Common Proficiency Test (CPT) vis SMS. The service will be available through India Times.

For getting results through SMS candidates should type:

CACPT(Space)XXXXXX (where XXXXXX is the six digit Common Proficiency Test roll number of the candidate) , eg. CACPT 000171

An all India merit list will also be released issued up to the maximum of 50th rank in the case of final examination and foundation examination. It will also be available on the above mentioned websites.

Last year, ICAI had revised the syllabus for chartered accountancy and included a number of contemporary topics like Goods and Services Tax (GST) and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) in the course. Those who pass the CPT will be eligible to register himself/herself for Intermediate (IPC) Course.

About ICAI

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is the national professional accounting body of India. It was established on 1 July 1949 as a statutory body under the Chartered Accountants Act, 1949 enacted by the Parliament (acting as the provisional Parliament of India) to regulate the profession of Chartered Accountancy in India.