ICAI CPT June 2019 exam: Application process begins, how to apply

ICAI CPT June 2019 exam: The online application process for the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) Common Proficiency Test (CPT) has been started. The candidates can apply online through the official website, icaiexam.icai.org.

All those candidates who are interested in applying for the same are required to do so at the website itself, before April 24, 2019.

Last year, ICAI had revised the syllabus for chartered accountancy and included a number of contemporary topics like Goods and Services Tax (GST) and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) in the course. Those who pass the CPT will be eligible to register himself/herself for Intermediate (IPC) Course.

The exam will be conducted in two sessions on June 16, 2019.

Morning session: 10:30 am to 12:30 pm

Section A – Fundamentals of Accounting

Section B – Mercantile Laws

Afternoon session: 2 pm to 4 pm

Section C – General Economics

Section D – Quantitative Aptitude

Eligibility criteria

Candidates should have either passed or appeared in the senior secondary examination (10+2 examination) or an examination recognised by the central government as equivalent thereto and has complied with such requirements as may be specified by the Council from time to time.

They should be registered for/switched over to common proficiency course with board of studies of ICAI on or before June 30, 2018 and should have revalidated their registration to the course (as applicable).

Paper pattern

The exam will be conducted in paper-pencil mode (PP mode) and the duration of the same will be four hours. Objective type questions will be asked and negative marking will be done for wrong answers.

Examination fee

The exam fee is required to be submitted on-line by using either visa or master credit/debit card/rupay card/net banking.

Fee for centres in India: Rs 1,000

Fee for centres in Kathmandu (Nepal): Rs 1,700

Fee for centres in Abu Dhabi, Doha, Dubai and Muscat: $ 300

Important dates:

Commencement of online application: April 4

Last date to submit application fee: April 24, 2019.

Date of CPT examination: June 16, 2019.

About ICAI

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is the national professional accounting body of India. It was established on 1 July 1949 as a statutory body under the Chartered Accountants Act, 1949 enacted by the Parliament (acting as the provisional Parliament of India) to regulate the profession of Chartered Accountancy in India.