ICAI changes exam centre for Jan-Feb 2021 CA exams

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) changed the exam centre in Uttar Pradesh’s Allahabad city. Earlier, students had to appear for an exam at the Bishop Johnson School and College which will now be held at Jwala Devi Saraswati Devi Vidya Mandir Inter College. Students who were allotted the exam centre will have to appear at the new exam venue.

“Accordingly, candidates are advised to take a note of the above-mentioned change in venue and appear in their examination/s, at the new venue(s) as mentioned above. Such candidates may note that admit cards already issued for January / February Examination, 2021 will remain valid for the new venue also. All other details remain unchanged,” ICAI said in an official notice.

The ICAI CA exams are scheduled to be held from January 21 to February 7. The exams will be held amid COVID precautions. The exam will be of three hours, apart from paper 3 and 4 of foundation exam which will be of two hours, elective paper 6 of the final exam under the new scheme will be of four hours duration.

A total of 4,71,619 students will be appearing for the CA exams held in November. The exams including all foundation, intermediate and final stages of CA.

ICAI had recently relaxed the entry requirements for its foundation course. ICAI had allowed class 10 students to be eligible to apply for CA foundational course. Earlier, students who clear class 12 were eligible to apply for the course. Students who provisionally register in the foundation course after passing the class 10 exam will have more time during class 11 and 12 to acquire requisite techniques to appear for CA foundation exams. However, only those students who either pass or appear for class 12 exams will be allowed to appear for the foundation exams.