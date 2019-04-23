ICAI changes CA exam pattern 2019, how to prepare

ICAI CA Exam Pattern 2019: The Institute of Chartered Accountancy of India (ICAI) will conduct the the Chartered Accountants (CA) examination on May 27, 2019. This year, the institute has made some changes in the paper pattern.

The question papers will have 30 marks of objective questions and 70 marks of subjective part. “The question papers in respect of the above mentioned papers will have two parts, Part I comprising MCQs to the tune of 30 marks ( each carrying 1 to 2 marks) and Part II comprising descriptive type questions to the tune of 70 marks,” read the notification.

“Candidates will be required to write their answers in respect of Part I of the paper (i.e. MCQs) in OMR answer sheet by darkening the appropriate circles with HB pencil and Part II of the paper ( i.e. the descriptive type questions) in the descriptive type answer book in the normal course,” mentioned the official notification.

ICAI CA exam 2019: New paper pattern

The candidates will be allowed to enter the exam hall till 2:15 pm. “Late entry in the exam hall will be permitted upto 2.15 PM (IST), i.e. upto half an hour from the time question papers are distributed,” read the official circular.

The foundation course exam will be conducted on June 4, 7, 9, and 11, 2019. Intermediate (IPC) course exam will be conducted in two groups. IPC group 1 on May 29, 30 and June 1 and 3, 2019. IPC group II exam will be conducted on June 6, 8 and 10, 2019. Intermediate course exam group I will be conducted in MAy 28, 30 and June 1 and 3 and group 2 will be held on June 6, 8, 10 and 12, 2019.

Further, the final course exam will be conducted on June 27, 29, 31 and May 2, 2019. Group II June 4, 7, 9 and 11, 2019. The final exam will now be conducted on May 27, 29, 31 of May and June 2, 2019. and group II of the final exam will be held on June 4, 7, 9 and 11, 2019.