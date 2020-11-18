ICAI changes 30 exam centre cities days before CA exam, no new admit card

ICAI CA exams from Nov 21 (Express photo by Abhinav Saha/ Representational)

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has changed over 30 exam centres just a couple of days ahead of the CA exams. As per ICAI, an average of 147 students will be appearing per exam centre. Thus, the latest move has displaced thousands of students. The official notification states that the changes have been made due to “unavoidable circumstances”.

For students whose exam centres have been changed, no new admit cards will be issued. “Such candidates may note that admit cards already issued for November 2020 examination will remain valid for the new venue also. All other details remain unchanged,” the official notice read.

Read | From wrong city to under repair building as exam centre, CA students claim goof up; ICAI says ready for exams

Students can go to the official website, icai.org to check the list of old and new exam centres.

The move has come after thousands of CA students had taken to social networking sites sharing their grievances against the exams and allotted exam centres. As reported by the indianexpress.com earlier, many students complain that their exam centres have fallen into a containment zone while others claim to have been allotted an under-repair building or an empty workshop. Many candidates also claim to have been allotted exam centre in a different state altogether.

A total of 4,71,619 students will be appearing for the CA exams starting from November 21 across 1,085 exam centres. ICAI claims that the maximum number of students appearing on any single day would be approximately 1,52,000 students and the average comes to 147 students per exam centre.

To ensure the safety of candidates, ICAI has also given an option of opt-out. This facility can be obtained even during the exam in case a candidate starts to show symptoms of the virus or anyone in their family contracts the COVID or the area a student resides in gets converted into a contaminated zone.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd