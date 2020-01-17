Father’s dream inspired me to become CA: Kolkata ICAI topper Abhay Bajoria

Kolkata boy Abhay Bajoria topped the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) CA (new syllabus). Image source: WhatsApp Kolkata boy Abhay Bajoria topped the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) CA (new syllabus). Image source: WhatsApp

ICAI CA results 2019: Achieving the position of ICAI CA topper is no simple feat, but for Kolkata boy Abhay Bajoria, it holds emotional significance as well. “I am delighted to fulfill the dream of my father. He always wished to see me as a chartered accountant,” shared the topper.

His father, Durga Prasad Bajoria, who passed away in 2016 at the time of his ICAI intermediate examination, had similar aspirations but was unable to pursue it. “He would often speak of his pain in failing to become a chartered accountant due to the family’s financial constraints,” recalled Abhay.

“After the sudden demise of my father, I was totally broken. But my mother’s constant support and inspiration helped me to clear the intermediate examination with an all-India rank of 16.” Abhay scored 71.23 per cent in the CA intermediate examination.

Abhay’s father Durga Prasad Bajoria and mother Sarika Bajoria Abhay’s father Durga Prasad Bajoria and mother Sarika Bajoria

This year, Abhay topped the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) CA (new syllabus) with Suryansh Agarwal from Noida. Both topped the ICAI CA examination with 603 marks securing 75.38 per cent. Abhay completed his BCom (Finance) in 2018) from St Xavier’s College, Kolkata where his father also studied.

Abhay followed the study materials provided by the institute. “I do not follow any books; thorough preparation of the study materials helped me succeed in the CA exam. I recommend the same strategy to aspiring candidates,” the topper informed.

The 23-year-old also followed online classes during his preparation. “I especially followed Darshan Khare’s classes in Law, and Vishal Bhattad’s lecture on Indirect Tax Laws (IDT) on YouTube,” Abhay said. The topper also took private tuitions as part of his preparation.

Regarding the questions, Abhay did not spot any specific pattern, he said. “Candidates should study the topics thoroughly, without missing any chapter, as the questions can be asked from anywhere,” the 23-year-old commented.

Abhay, a huge fan of cricketer MS Dhoni, aims at a career in investment banking.

The results of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) chartered accountants final examination (old course and new course) have been declared on Thursday, January 16, 2020. The candidates can check the ICAI CA final results through the website — icaiexam.icai.org.

Meanwhile, the Institute of Chartered Accountancy of India (ICAI) will release the results of the CA Foundation and Intermediate examination either on February 3 or February 4, 2020.

