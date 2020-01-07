ICAI CA results 2019: Date and time

ICAI CA results 2019 are expected either on January 16 or January 17, 2020 ICAI CA results 2019 are expected either on January 16 or January 17, 2020

ICAI CA results 2019: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is likely to release the results of the Chartered Accountants Final Examination (Old Course & New Course) either on January 16 (Thursday) or January 17 (Friday), 2020, according to an official notification.

Candidates can check the results through the official website- icaiexam.icai.org. The examination was conducted on Tuesday, November 19 and Wednesday, November 20.

The candidates who want to get results through e-mail can register their requests online, starting January 13, 2020.

“Arrangements have also been made for the candidates of Final Examination (Old Course & New Course) desirous of having results on their e-mail addresses to register their requests at the website i.e. icaiexam.icai.org from 13th January 2020. All those registering their requests will be provided their results through e-mail on the e-mail addresses registered as above immediately after the declaration of the result,” the notification mentioned.

The candidates can also get their results through SMS. For this, candidates need to follow these steps.

For getting results through SMS candidates should type:

For Final Examination result the following:-

Final Examination (Old Course)

CAFNLOLD (space) XXXXXX (where XXXXXX is the six digit Final examination roll number of the candidate), e.g. CAFNLOLD 000128

Final Examination (New Course)

CAFNLNEW (space)XXXXXX (where XXXXXX is the six digit Final examination roll number of the candidate), e.g. CAFNLNEW 000128 and send the message to: 57575 – for all mobile services.

For any further clarifications, the CA exam candidates can contact: Foundation candidates: foundation_examhelpline@icai.in Final candidates: final_examhelpline@icai.in Intermediate(IPC) candidates: intermediate_examhelpline@icai.in Help Line Telephone numbers: 0120 3054 851, 852, 853, 854 and 835 0120 4953 751,752, 753 and 754.

