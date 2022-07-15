ICAI CA result: Meet Shah tops country; says ‘loves reading books written by Amish Tripathi, Devdutt Pattanaik’

Twenty-two-year-old Meet Shah from Mumbai tops the Chartered Accountants (CA) exam with a score of 642 out of a total of 800 marks. A resident of Mahalaxmi, Shah graduated in Commerce from the H R College last year. This was his first attempt and he is more than elated to know the result.

“I had prepared well and so was definitely expecting a rank. But topping the nation is definitely a great surprise for me,” said Shah who is currently focused on completing his articleship which is going to end this month. Meet plans to work with corporates after that but is yet undecided on which sector he may like to join.

Read | ICAI CA Final Result 2022 announced; check list of websites to download scorecard

“I am still contemplating on all my options. There are several choices, opportunities for exposure in different fields, and gaining experience with trusted and known brands before starting anything of my own in the future. I am weighing all available options along with what I want to do,” said Meet who is doing all this with his trusted advisor for life – his elder sister Kinjal.

A graduate in commerce from the Jai Hind College, Kinjal is currently settled in the USA but the distance in miles has not stopped Meet from consulting her in every aspect of his life. “I really look up to her,” said Meet whose father passed away when he was just a couple of years old and Kinjal who is five years elder to him has been a source of support for him after his mother.

The CA topper loves to read mythology in his free time and prefers to re-read mythological stories with different perspectives by contemporary writers such as Amish, Devdutt Pattanaik among all.

During his preparation for CA, he was introduced to a nationwide collective of CA aspirants titled Vision CA. “We conduct free-of-cost doubt solving sessions, talks by old rank-holders among all which do help in CA preparation as well as to keep morale up. I will continue my association with it,” said Meet.

The CA final exam was held in May 2022 for which 6657 candidates appeared for group I and 63253 candidates appeared for Group II out of which 14643 and 13877 candidates cleared the exam, respectively, the recording pass percentage of only around 21 percent. A total of 29348 candidates appeared for both groups and 3695 passed it.

Akshay Goyal from Jaipur and Shruti Sanghavi from Surat are ranked second and third in the top three from India after Meet.





