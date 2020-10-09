ICAI CA November exams postponed, opt-out option for COVID positive candidates

ICAI exams postponed (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran/ Representational image)

ICAI CA November exams 2020: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has postponed the November 2020 exams due to the Bihar elections. The exams scheduled to be held on November 2, 3, 6, and 7 will now be conducted on November 19, 21, 23, and 25. “The respective papers/list of centres state-wise wherein Legislative Assembly Elections in Bihar and Parliamentary by-elections or assembly by-elections announced in different places of different states will be informed separately,” the official notice read.

Further, the ICAI is also offering an ‘opt-out’ option for students who are infected with COVID-19 or have symptoms of the disease. Students will have to provide a self-declaration to avail the option. It will continue throughout the November exams. These students will be allowed to carry forward their candidature “with a due carryover of all benefits already available to students including the fee paid and exemptions for next examination”. The next exams will be held in May 2021.

Earlier, ICAI did not carry the May 2020 exams and rather merged the May attempt with November 2020 examinations. For all students appearing for the exam, the month of passing the exam will be considered November 2020 and not May. This was done as a one-time measure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the upcoming exams, ICAI claims to have increased the exam centres from 505 planned for May 2020 to 915 for November 2020 exam. It will also cover additional 192 districts of the country to facilitate candidates to not to travel beyond their district to the extent possible, it said in an official notice.

All examination staff will carry ‘no risk’ status in Aarogya Setu App installed in their mobile phones. As an exception due to COVID -19 precautions, candidates will be allowed to leave the examination centre from 4 PM onwards and the entry to the examination centre shall be allowed from 1 PM onwards for November 2020 examination.

