ICAI CA November exam admit card date and time updates

ICAI CA November admit card to release at icai.org (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh/ Representational)

ICAI CA November exam admit card: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will release the hall ticket on November 1. The admit card will be uploaded at the website icai.org for students to download. Further, a window for students to opt-out of the exam will open on November 7.

The opt-out option is for students who are infected with COVID-19 or have symptoms of the disease. These students will be allowed to carry forward their candidature “with a due carryover of all benefits already available to students including the fee paid and exemptions for next examination”. The next exams will be held in May 2021.

The CA November exams will be held from November 21 to December 14, as per the official schedule. Since ICAI had cancelled the May exams due to the pandemic, students who could not appear for May attempt will also be appearing for the exam this November. The CA exams have been postponed several times. A circular was doing rounds on social media that the exams have been further postponed to January, however, ICAI had declined these claims calling the circular fake.

Meanwhile, for CA aspirants, ICAI has allowed class 10 students to seek provisional admission to the foundation courses of ICAI. Students who provisionally register in the foundation course after passing the class 10 exam will have more time during class 11 and 12 to acquire requisite techniques to appear for CA foundation exams. However, only those students will be allowed to appear for the foundation exam held in May/June, who appeared in the class 12 exam in February or March, as per the official statement by ICAI.

