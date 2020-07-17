ICAI CA November 2020 exam dates out

ICAI CA November exams to begin from November 9 (Representational) ICAI CA November exams to begin from November 9 (Representational)

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the Chartered Accountants (CA) exams scheduled to be held in November 2020. This year, due to the coronavirus pandemic the May exams too will be merged with the November session, as announced by the ICAI earlier. The May exams have been getting postponed due to the pandemic.

As per the recently released schedule, the foundation course under the new scheme will be held on November 9, 11, 15, and 17. For the Intermediate (IPC) course exam under the old scheme will be held in two groups. Group 1 exam was held on November 2, 4, 6, and 8. For group II, the exams will be held on November 10, 12, and 16.

The intermediate course exam for a new scheme too will be held in two groups. For group I the exams are November 2, 4, 6, and 8 and in group II the exams will be held on November 12, 16, and 18.

Final course exams under the old scheme will be held in two groups. The group I will be on November 1, 3, 5, and 7. In group II, the exams will be held on November 9, 11, 15, and 17. The dates for the new scheme are also the same.

For the insurance and risk management (IRM) technical examination for a module, I to IV will be held on November 9, 11, 15, and 17. The international trade laws and world trade organisation part I exam will be held on November 2 and 4 and group B, the exam will be held on November 6 and 8.

The ICAI said in an official notice, “There would be no change in the examination schedule in the event of any day of the examination schedule being declared a public holiday by the central government or any state government or local holiday.”

While the foundation exams will take two hours duration. Similarly, the elective paper of the final exam will be for four hours. All other exams will be of three hours’ duration, as per the official notice.

The exams will be held across 207 centers across the nation; further, five exam centers will be set-up overseas.

Applications for admission to foundation, intermediate (IPC), intermediate and final exams can apply at the official website, icaiexam.icai.org from August 5 to 25. Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 600. Candidates of foundation, intermediate (IPC), intermediate, and final (old and new scheme) exams will be allowed to opt for English / Hindi medium for answering papers, as per the official notice.

