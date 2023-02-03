ICAI CA May-June 2023 registration begins; how to apply

ICAI CA May-June 2023: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) today began the CA May-June 2023 session registration process. Candidates who will be appearing in the CA Foundation, Intermediate and Final exam can fill up the application forms form the official admission portal of ICAI — eservices.icai.org.

The last date to submit the ICAI CA exam form 2023 is February 24. However, candidates can also submit their forms till March 3 by paying a late fee of Rs 600. The CA registration form correction window will open from March 4 to March 10, and candidates can edit their test city and medium of exam in their forms.

ICAI CA May-June 2023: how to apply

Step 1: First, go to the website — eservices.icai.org.

Step 2: Click on ‘First Time User’ for new student registration

Step 3: Enter your details such as name, date of birth, email address, mobile number and more

Step 4: Log in with your registration number and password and fill up the application form

Step 5: Upload all the required documents and pay the application fee

Step 6: Download the CA exam form for future reference.

The Foundation exam will be held from June 24 to June 30, the Intermediate exam from May 3 to May 18 and the Final examination will be held from May 2 to May 17, 2023.