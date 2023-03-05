ICAI CA May-June 2023 application correction begins

ICAI CA May-June 2023: The Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAI) has started the application correction window for Chartered Accountant (CA) May-June 2023 exams. Candidates who wish to make changes in their CA May-June exam 2023 application form can do so at the official website — icai.org.

The application form window opened on March 4 and candidates will have time till 11:59 pm of March 10, 2023.

ICAI CA May-June 2023: How to make changes in application forms

Step 1: Visit the official ICAI website — icai.org.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the ‘examinations’ tab, and then on ‘Examinations – May/June 2023’

Step 3: You will be guided to a new link, click on ‘Important Dates – May/June 2023’

Step 4: A new page will open up, on which candidates have to click on ‘eservices.icai.org’.

Step 5: Key in the username and password to login.

Step 6: Make the required changes. Then, submit the application form and save for future reference.

Advertisement

The ICAI will release the admit card of the CA May-June 2023 session exam almost 10-15 days before the exam, which the candidates will have to login by keying in their required credentials on the login window.

Candidates should remember to carry the admit card to the exam centre as they will not be allowed to enter the exam hall without the hall ticket.