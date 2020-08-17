ICAI CA May exams merged with November, What next?

ICAI CA May exams are merged with November (Representational image)

The Institute of Chartered Accountancy of India (ICAI) had cancelled the CA May exams and merged it with the November attempt. This has raised several questions — from fee payment to the exam centre to new rules after COVID-19. The ICAI, in a recent notice, has answered all the questions.

The ICAI has informed that since May 2020 exams have been cancelled and merged with November 2020 examinations, pass out month, date and year will be November 2020 and not May. Further, the ICAI has decided to open 193 (192 in India and 1 in overseas) additional exam centres for the November exam. This is due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Students are allowed to make changes to the exam centre and no centre will be cancelled because of a shortage of the number of candidates, ICAI informed.

Those who have applied for May exams will be required to fill new forms for November. The students are allowed to change the groups as well as the centre. The student will get an auto calculation of the fees he has to pay while filing the exam form for November. “Student who had applied for one group for May 2020 Exams can apply for both groups or change the group for November exams by paying differential fees, if any,” said ICAI.

Further, all exemptions due to students for May exams are carried forward for November exams and students can claim the same while filling exam form for November.

The last attempt for the intermediate old course is extended to November and the final old course is extended to May 2021.

