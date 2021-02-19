scorecardresearch
ICAI CA May exam 2021 dates announced, check schedule

ICAI CA May exam 2021: The ICAI mentioned that there will be no change in the exam schedule, and as per the notification, there is no exam scheduled on May 26 on account of Buddha Purnima being a compulsory central government holiday

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
February 19, 2021 5:09:54 pm
ICAI CA May exam 2021Check schedule of ICAI CA May exam 2021. Representational image/ file

ICAI CA May exam 2021: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will conduct the Chartered Accountants (CA) exam in May. The exam dates for the intermediate (IPC), and final (old and new scheme) are available at the website- icai.org.

According to ICAI, the intermediate group 1 exam under the old scheme will be held on May 22, 24, 27 and 29, while group 2 exam on May 31, June 2 and 4. Under the new scheme, intermediate group 1 exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 22, 23, 27, 29. and group II exam on May 31, June 2, 4, 6.

The final course group 1 exam under the old and new scheme is scheduled to be held on May 21, 23, 25, 28, while group II exam on May 30, June 1, 3 and 5.

The ICAI also mentioned that there is no exam scheduled on May 26 on account of Buddha Purnima.

