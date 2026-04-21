‘Conceptual clarity over memorisation, mock-test practice’: ICAI’s guide for May 2026 candidates

ICAI CA May 2026 Exams: As the May 2026 Chartered Accountancy examinations approach, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has issued a focused set of preparation guidelines for aspirants, alongside highlighting how the role of Chartered Accountants continues to evolve in a changing economic environment.

According to the ICAI, the profession extends beyond traditional accounting and auditing, with Chartered Accountants increasingly taking on roles in decision-making, governance, compliance, and financial strategy. It also noted that the profession is expanding into specialised domains such as forensic accounting, risk management, insolvency, valuation, international taxation, and fintech, with growing reliance on analytical skills and professional judgement as automation increases. Following on that, the CA institute has issued guidelines for CA aspirants who are registered to appear for the May exam session.