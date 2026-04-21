‘Conceptual clarity over memorisation, mock-test practice’: ICAI’s guide for May 2026 candidates

ICAI CA May 2026 exam cycle will begin with Final exams, from May 2-12, while Intermediate exams have been revised. As per revised schedule, Group I will now be held on May 5, 7 and 9, and Group II on May 11, 13 and 15, with no change in exam timings.

By: Education Desk
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Apr 21, 2026 03:53 PM IST
ICAI CA may 2026 examICAI issue guidance note for candidates appearing in CA Inter, Final exams May 2026 (AI generated image)
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ICAI CA May 2026 Exams: As the May 2026 Chartered Accountancy examinations approach, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has issued a focused set of preparation guidelines for aspirants, alongside highlighting how the role of Chartered Accountants continues to evolve in a changing economic environment.

According to the ICAI, the profession extends beyond traditional accounting and auditing, with Chartered Accountants increasingly taking on roles in decision-making, governance, compliance, and financial strategy. It also noted that the profession is expanding into specialised domains such as forensic accounting, risk management, insolvency, valuation, international taxation, and fintech, with growing reliance on analytical skills and professional judgement as automation increases. Following on that, the CA institute has issued guidelines for CA aspirants who are registered to appear for the May exam session.

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The May 2026 CA exam cycle will be held through the month, with Final exams continuing as per the earlier schedule, May 2-12, while Intermediate exams have been revised. As per the updated timetable, Group I will now be held on May 5, 7 and 9, and Group II on May 11, 13 and 15, with no change in exam timings.

ICAI’s preparation strategy for CA May 2026 aspirants

As per the CA institute, students should adopt a disciplined, concept-driven approach rather than relying on last-minute preparation. Key suggestions include:

&gt;Focus on conceptual clarity – Avoid rote learning and memorisation; build a strong understanding of core concepts.

>Use ICAI study material – Stick to official modules, RTPs, and institute-issued content.

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>Practice mock tests – Regularly solve mock papers and past exam questions.

>Revise multiple times – Plan structured revisions for better retention.

>Manage time effectively – Balance preparation across subjects and improve exam-time allocation.

>Work on answer writing – Focus on presentation, structure, and clarity.

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>Stay updated – Keep track of amendments in laws and syllabus changes.

>Use ICAI resources – Attend live classes, webinars, and digital learning sessions.

>Be consistent – Maintain a steady study routine.

>Prioritise well-being – Balance preparation with physical and mental health.

CA Final exams to be held twice annually from 2026, January session scrapped: ICAI

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The ICAI emphasised that consistent study, repeated revision, and self-assessment remain key to success in one of India’s most rigorous professional examinations.

 

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