ICAI CA May 2022 registration process re-opens; check details

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has reopened the registration window for Chartered Accountants (CA) May 2022 examinations. The online application filling facility will be available from March 26 to March 30, 11:59 pm. Interested candidates can apply online at icai.org

The institute had recently rescheduled the exam dates for CA Foundation May 2022 exams. As per the revised schedule, the exams will be conducted on June 24, 26, 28 and 30. The Intermediate exams will begin for group I will begin on May 15 and conclude on May 22 while the exams for group II will be conducted from May 24 to May 30.

How to apply:

Step 1: Visit the official website of ICAI

Step 2: Click on the registration link on the homepage

Step 3: Register with necessary details

Step 4: Login and fill the application form

Step 5: Upload required scanned documents

“For students seeking change of examination city / group / medium for the Chartered Accountants Examinations – May / June 2022, the online facility for seeking such change is available between March 21 to 30,” the official notice reads.

Final exams, for group I will be conducted between May 14 and 21 while for group B will he held from May 23 to 29. The international taxation assessment exam will be held on May 14 and 17.