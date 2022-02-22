ICAI CA May 2022 registration process begins; check steps to apply

February 22, 2022 10:43:07 am
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has begin the application process for Chartered Accountants (CA) May 2022 examinations. The online application filling facility will be available from February 21 to March 13 for the aspirants. Interested candidates can apply online at icaiexam.icai.org
As per the schedule, the foundation exams under the new exam scheme will be conducted on May 23, 25, 27 and 29. The Intermediate exams will begin for group I will begin on May 15 and conclude on May 22 while the exams for group II will be conducted from May 24 to May 30.
How to apply:
Step 1: Visit the official website of ICAI
Step 2: Click on the registration link on the homepage
Step 3: Register with necessary details
Step 4: Login and fill the application form
Step 5: Upload required scanned documents
Final exams, for group I will be conducted between May 14 and 21 while for group B will he held from May 23 to 29. The international taxation assessment exam will be held on May 14 and 17. Candidates can check the complete schedule at icaiexam.icai.org/.
