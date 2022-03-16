ICAI CA May 2022 foundation exams rescheduled; check revised dates here

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has rescheduled the exam dates for CA Foundation May 2022 exams. As per the revised schedule, the exams will be conducted on June 24, 26, 28 and 30. Candidates can check the notice at the official website – icai.org

Earlier, the foundation exams under the new exam scheme were scheduled to be conducted on May 23, 25, 27 and 29. The exams have been rescheduled due to clash with CBSE and CISCE board exam datesheets.

Re-Scheduling of ICAI Foundation Exams-May 2022 in order to mitigate the hardships of those Students who are appearing in above Exams as well as in either of CBSE SSCE Term II(2021-22) or CISCE, Semester 2, 2022. New Dates-24th, 26th, 28th & 30th June 2022.https://t.co/yRVG2TsWpm pic.twitter.com/Lyi5FNyedH — Institute of Chartered Accountants of India – ICAI (@theicai) March 15, 2022

“To mitigate the hardship of the students who are sitting in the aforementioned examinations and simultaneously pursuing Chartered Accountants Foundation Course Examination, May 2022, it has been decided to re-schedule the dates of Foundation Course Examination, May 2022,” the official notice reads.

Meanwhile, there will be no change in the exam schedule of intermediate and final examinations. The Intermediate exams will begin for group I will begin on May 15 and conclude on May 22 while the exams for group II will be conducted from May 24 to May 30. Final exams, for group I will be conducted between May 14 and 21 while for group B will he held from May 23 to 29.