ICAI CA May 2022 exam schedule released, registration begins from Feb 21

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the schedule for CA foundation, intermediate and final exams scheduled for May 2022 exams. As per the schedule, the foundation exams under the new exam scheme will be conducted on May 23, 25, 27 and 29.

The Intermediate exams will begin for group I will begin on May 15 and conclude on May 22 while the exams for group II will be conducted from May 24 to May 30. Final exams, for group I will be conducted between May 14 and 21 while for group B will he held from May 23 to 29. The international taxation assessment exam will be held on May 14 and 17. Candidates can check the complete schedule at icaiexam.icai.org/.

Schedule of ICAI Chartered Accountants Foundation, Intermediate, Final and PQC Examinations – May 2022

Candidates may note that Paper(s) – 3 & 4 of Foundation examination are of 2 hours duration. Similarly, Elective Paper – 6 of Final Examination is of 4 hours. However, all other examinations are of 3 hours duration

In Paper 3 and 4 of foundation examination and all papers of post qualification course examination – INTT – AT there will not be any advance reading time, whereas in all other papers / exams mentioned above, an advance reading time of 15 minutes will be given from 1.45 pm to 2 pm.

For admission to Foundation, Intermediate and Final Examinations, candidates are required to apply online at icaiexam.icai.org from February 21 to March 13.