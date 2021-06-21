ICAI CA July exam 2021 admit card to be released soon

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will soon release the admit cards for the Chartered Accountants (CA) July 2021 examination. The admit cards will be released on the official ICAI website- icaiexam.icai.org.

The CA Final examinations will be held between July 5 and July 19. The CA Final (Old scheme) Group 1 examinations will be conducted on July 5, 7, 9, and 11. The CA Final (Old Scheme) Group 2 examinations will be conducted on July 13, 15, 17, and 19. The ICAI will conduct the Intermediate (IPC) and Intermediate (New Scheme) examinations from July 5 to July 20. The detailed schedule for the same may be found on the ICAI website. Post-qualification courses, including Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) Technical Examination and International Taxation- Assessment Test (INTT–AT) will also be conducted on July 5, 7, 9, and 11.

ICAI CA Final July exam 2021 admit card: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official ICAI website- icai.org

Step 2: Click on ‘download admit card’

Step 3: Enter details- login id and password

Step 4: The admit card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and save the admit card

All the examinations will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm, except the Elective Paper 6 of Final Examination (under New Scheme), which will be conducted for a duration of 4 hours, from 2 pm to 6 pm.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the ICAI website for updates and relevant information.