ICAI CA January exam schedule released, check details

ICAI CA January exam 2021 dates: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the exam schedule for the Chartered Accountants (CA) exam which will be held from January 21. As per the schedule released, the exam will end on February 7.

According to the ICAI, the foundation course exam will be conducted on January 21, 23, 25, and 28, the intermediate course exam under old scheme for group I will be held on January 22, 24, 27, 29, group II- February 1, 3 and 5. The IPC course exam, under new scheme will be held on January 22, 24, 27 and 29, while group-II on February 1, 3, 5 and 7.

Important Announcement – Schedule OF ICAI CHARTERED ACCOUNTANT Examinations – JANUARY/ FEBRUARY 2021

The final course exam, under old scheme is scheduled to be held on January 21, 23, 25 and 28 for group- I, group-II- January 30, February 2, 4 and 6. While for new scheme, the group I exam will be held on January 21, 23, 25, 28, group-II- January 30, February 2, 4, 6.

ICAI has also mentioned that the exams will be of 3 hours, apart from paper 3 and 4 of foundation exam which will be of 2 hours, elective paper 6 of final exam under new scheme will be of 4 hours duration. “In paper 3 and 4 of foundation examination there will be no advance reading time, whereas in all other papers / exams mentioned above, an advance reading time of 15 minutes will be given from 1.45 pm to 2 pm,” the ICAI notification mentioned.

The candidates are advised to check the website- icai.org for details on exam schedule.

