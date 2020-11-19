ICAI CA January exam date announced, check schedule

ICAI CA exam 2021 will be held from January 21 onwards. Representational image/ file

ICAI CA January 2021 exam date: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the dates for Chartered Accountants (CA) exam scheduled to be conducted from January. According to ICAI, “the exam will commence from January 21 in all cities where exam are currently scheduled for November exam.” Further, details related to exam schedule and admit card will be intimated soon after the last date of opt-out scheme, the notification mentioned.

A total of 4,71,619 students will be appearing for the CA exams starting from November 21 across 1,085 exam centres. ICAI claims that the maximum number of students appearing on any single day would be approximately 1,52,000 students and the average comes to 147 students per exam centre.

Announcement for January/February 2021 ICAI Examination

Announcement for January/February 2021 ICAI Examination

Meanwhile, ICAI has changed over 30 exam centres, days ahead of the CA exams. As per ICAI, an average of 147 students will be appearing per exam centre. For students whose exam centres have been changed, no new admit cards will be issued. “Such candidates may note that admit cards already issued for November 2020 examination will remain valid for the new venue also. All other details remain unchanged,” the official notice read.

To ensure the safety of candidates, ICAI has also given an option of opt-out. This facility can be obtained even during the exam in case a candidate starts to show symptoms of the virus or anyone in their family contracts the COVID or the area a student resides in gets converted into a contaminated zone.

